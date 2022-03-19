Overview of Dr. Suketu Vaishnav, MD

Dr. Suketu Vaishnav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Vaishnav works at Cedars-sinai Orthopaedics - Robertson in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.