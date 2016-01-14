Overview of Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD

Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Kaur works at Sukhbir Kaur Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.