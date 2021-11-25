Overview of Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD

Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Dhaliwal works at Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.