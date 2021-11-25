Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD
Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic19503 7th Ave NE # 100, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Knowledgeable, friendly, patient, thorough in explanations.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1144396763
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
