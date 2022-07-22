Overview

Dr. Sukhdeep Padda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Goverment Medical College, Amritsar and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Padda works at Arrowhead Gastroenterology Associates, PC in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.