Dr. Sukhdev Peganyee, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhdev Peganyee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.
Locations
- 1 1675 Brittmoore Rd, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 464-1018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sukhdev Peganyee, MD
- Family Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346263241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
