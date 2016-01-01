Dr. Sukhjeet Batth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sukhjeet Batth, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
cCARE7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (800) 456-5860
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- Los Angeles County - USC Medical Center|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Radiation Oncology
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
