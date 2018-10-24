Overview

Dr. Sukhpreet Walia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walia works at Ventura County Gastroenterology in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Anemia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.