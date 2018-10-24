See All Gastroenterologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Sukhpreet Walia, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sukhpreet Walia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Walia works at Ventura County Gastroenterology in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Anemia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oxnard Office
    2241 Wankel Way, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 983-0521
    Ventura County Gastroenterology
    2486 N Ponderosa Dr Ste D206, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 484-7921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sukhpreet Walia, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316120157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Delhi University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sukhpreet Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walia has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

