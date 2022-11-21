Overview of Dr. Sukhpreit Sohi, MD

Dr. Sukhpreit Sohi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital and Campbell County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sohi works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Coatesville, PA and Gillette, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.