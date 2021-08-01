Dr. Sukhvinder Bhajal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhajal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhvinder Bhajal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhvinder Bhajal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Skhvndr Bhjl MD Hrt Rhythm Spcl5120 W Cypress Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 635-4800
Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic1014 San Juan Ave, Exeter, CA 93221 Directions (559) 592-7300Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! He is a very kind and concerned for my issues and explain things very well. Never rushed
About Dr. Sukhvinder Bhajal, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1346270113
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
