Overview

Dr. Sukhvinder Bhajal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Bhajal works at Skhvndr Bhjl MD Hrt Rhythm Spcl in Visalia, CA with other offices in Exeter, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.