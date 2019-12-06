Overview of Dr. Sukhvir Atwal, MD

Dr. Sukhvir Atwal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Atwal works at Fresno Nephrology Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.