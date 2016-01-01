Dr. Sukhwinder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhwinder Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhwinder Sandhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
Fremont Primary Care Inc.734 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 793-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sukhwinder Sandhu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1063456457
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandhu speaks Panjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.