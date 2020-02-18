Overview

Dr. Sula Safar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Safar works at Premier Family Medicine Associates in Chino Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.