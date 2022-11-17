Dr. Sulaiman Alhumaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhumaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sulaiman Alhumaid, MD
Overview of Dr. Sulaiman Alhumaid, MD
Dr. Sulaiman Alhumaid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from KING SAUD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alhumaid's Office Locations
Plantation Office1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 214, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 452-6889Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr performed the complete check up, and asked me question to get more information. Serios and very professional. The assistants were nice and professional as well.
About Dr. Sulaiman Alhumaid, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1235672585
Education & Certifications
- Mcgill University Health Center
- University Of Maryland Mercy Medical Center
- KING SAUD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Harvard University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alhumaid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alhumaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alhumaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhumaid speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhumaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhumaid.
