Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD

Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Jallow works at Sulayman E Jallow MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jallow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pembroke Pines Office
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 413, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 436-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2022
    awesome Dr to the point and that's what I like about him. I would rather not have to wait sometimes.
    Novlet — Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jallow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jallow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jallow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jallow works at Sulayman E Jallow MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jallow’s profile.

    Dr. Jallow has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jallow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jallow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jallow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jallow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jallow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

