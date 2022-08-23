Dr. Salami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sule Salami, MD
Dr. Sule Salami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Central Florida Cardiovascular Center PA1691 Mayo Dr, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 253-0003
Adventhealth Lab1000 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 253-0003Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I will recommend Dr. Salami to whoever needs a cardiologist. He was kind and gentle to this little old fragile lady that I am. Only orders needed tests. Office staff is organized, knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. Sule Salami, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700027299
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Salami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salami works at
Dr. Salami has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Salami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.