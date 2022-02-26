Dr. Suleiman Kojan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kojan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suleiman Kojan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suleiman Kojan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Kojan works at
Locations
Beaumont Pediatric Neurology - Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N120, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3302
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-8696MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
This man saved my life. He is very knowledgeable and caring of his patients. Explains things well and clarifies if needed.
About Dr. Suleiman Kojan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629503024
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
