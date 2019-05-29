Overview

Dr. Suleman Bangash, DO is a Dermatologist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Bangash works at Suleman J. Bangash D. O.s.c. in Elgin, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL, Elk Grove Village, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.