Overview of Dr. Suleman Lalani, MD

Dr. Suleman Lalani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Lalani works at Sugarland Geriatric and Medical Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.