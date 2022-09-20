Dr. Suleyki Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suleyki Medina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suleyki Medina, MD
Dr. Suleyki Medina, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Medina's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. Looks at your full Medical situation and really cares I was diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer in 2019 and she has helped me maintain a close to normal life. Excellent Bed side Manner so to speak! She really cares
About Dr. Suleyki Medina, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- English
- 1023307634
Education & Certifications
- Geriatrics and Palliative Care - Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- NYU Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Medina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.