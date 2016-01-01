Dr. Abdal Raheem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulieman Abdal Raheem, MD
Dr. Sulieman Abdal Raheem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Bay Area Digestive Care Inc.282 Benedict Ave Ste D, Norwalk, OH 44857 Directions (419) 663-8061
Eric R. Schmidt MD and Jayne A Minier MD Inc.278 Benedict Ave Ste 800, Norwalk, OH 44857 Directions (419) 663-8061
Fisher-titus Medical Center272 Benedict Ave, Norwalk, OH 44857 Directions (419) 663-8061Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday6:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 12:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sulieman Abdal Raheem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Abdal Raheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdal Raheem has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdal Raheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdal Raheem speaks Arabic.
