Dr. Suliman Alradawi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Alradawi works at Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.