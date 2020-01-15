Dr. Sultan Chowdhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sultan Chowdhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sultan Chowdhary, MD
Dr. Sultan Chowdhary, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chowdhary's Office Locations
Cancer Center Associates2698 N Galloway Ave Ste 103, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 686-6646
McKinney Office4201 Medical Center Dr Ste 180, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 686-6646
- 3 5948 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 686-6646
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, and his Assistant Amin is also very attentive and responsive
About Dr. Sultan Chowdhary, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033114459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Anatomic Pathology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chowdhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.