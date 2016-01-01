Overview

Dr. Sultan Hayat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Hayat works at MMG Cardiology in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.