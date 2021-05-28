Overview

Dr. Sultan Mohammad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University (Grand Cayman) and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.



Dr. Mohammad works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center, LLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Buckeye, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.