Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Goshen, IN
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD

Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Community Hospital South.

Dr. Niazi works at Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niazi's Office Locations

    Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine
    2417 S BERKSHIRE RD, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD
    About Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1801874441
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Community Hospital South

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niazi works at Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Niazi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

