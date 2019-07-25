Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD
Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Community Hospital South.
Dr. Niazi works at
Dr. Niazi's Office Locations
-
1
Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine2417 S BERKSHIRE RD, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niazi?
Wonderful doctor who truly cares about his patients! Top notch care. Couldn't have picked a better doctor!!
About Dr. Sultan Niazi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801874441
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Community Hospital South
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niazi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.