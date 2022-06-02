See All Family Doctors in Oakton, VA
Dr. Sultana Afrooz, DO

Family Medicine
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sultana Afrooz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakton, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG.

Dr. Afrooz works at Rose Wellness Center in Oakton, VA with other offices in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scimeca Craig M MD Office
    2944 Hunter Mill Rd Ste 101, Oakton, VA 22124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 529-6699
  2. 2
    Dr. Sultana Afrooz
    10630 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 224, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 970-9724
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mold Allergy Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tick-Borne Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)

  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Afrooz to family and friends

About Dr. Sultana Afrooz, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Bengali
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437293966
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Family Practice, Frankford Hospitals
Residency
Internship
  • Frankford Hospital Pa
Internship
Medical Education
  • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Geroge Washington University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sultana Afrooz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Afrooz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Afrooz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Afrooz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

