Dr. Sultana Ikramullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sultana Ikramullah, MD
Dr. Sultana Ikramullah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Ikramullah works at
Dr. Ikramullah's Office Locations
Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clnc500 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (626) 859-2686
Aurora Charter Oak Hospital1161 E Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (626) 966-1632
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ikramullah always takes her time to listen to me and takes my concerns very seriously. The staff is very professional, knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Sultana Ikramullah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1326065210
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikramullah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikramullah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikramullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikramullah has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikramullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ikramullah speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikramullah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikramullah.
