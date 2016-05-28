Dr. Sultana Razia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sultana Razia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Razia's Office Locations
Dr Joseph I Raj1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1632Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
6 Years ago I showed first signs of It was then that Dr. Razia uncovered several other problems including severe anemia. She concluded that I would require a series of Chemo treatments. I had four treatments and two blood transfusions. I went into remission after six months, and am still alive six years later, thanks to Dr. Razia.
About Dr. Sultana Razia, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razia has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razia speaks Bengali.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Razia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.