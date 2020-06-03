Dr. Suma Dasari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suma Dasari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suma Dasari, MD
Dr. Suma Dasari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Dasari works at
Dr. Dasari's Office Locations
Atlantic Rheumatology and Osteoporosis Associates, P.A.8 Saddle Rd Ste 202, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 984-9796
David Widman MD435 South St Ste 220B, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-9198
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dasari is very thorough, explains everything well, excellent communicator. Explains all treatment options and provided a detailed plan to address my condition. Friendly, personable.
About Dr. Suma Dasari, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518166719
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasari has seen patients for Gout, Lyme Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.