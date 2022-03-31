Dr. Dondapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD
Overview of Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD
Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Dondapati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dondapati's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Health Plan Inc1491 Governors Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 383-3505
-
2
Chp Wound Care Center1264 Metropolitan Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 523-7410
- 3 15349 PO Box, Tallahassee, FL 32317 Directions (850) 523-7410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dondapati?
Dr. Dondapati is medically competent when given a chance. My dissatisfaction with my medical care isn't with her but with the HMO. PCPs' patient loads are probably too large. Additionally, PCPs are little more than triage doctors for the HMO. That makes PCPs more bureaucrats than doctors. I found that to get the care I need, I have to review the HMOs document center for their clinical guidelines and make sure I "present" myself within those criteria. Once Dr. Dondapati could check off all the little boxes in her database, she was always quick to send me for diagnostic procedures or to refer me to a specialist. I suspect it is very frustrating to be an HMO doctor today. They have little autonomy to make their own medical decisions. Therefore, I gave Dr. Dondapati 5-stars because I don't want to dock her for what is a systemic problem with the HMO.
About Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336370428
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dondapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dondapati works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dondapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dondapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dondapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dondapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.