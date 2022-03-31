See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD

Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. 

Dr. Dondapati works at Capital Health Plan Inc in Tallahassee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dondapati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Health Plan Inc
    1491 Governors Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 383-3505
  2. 2
    Chp Wound Care Center
    1264 Metropolitan Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 523-7410
  3. 3
    15349 PO Box, Tallahassee, FL 32317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 523-7410

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dondapati?

Mar 31, 2022
Dr. Dondapati is medically competent when given a chance. My dissatisfaction with my medical care isn't with her but with the HMO. PCPs' patient loads are probably too large. Additionally, PCPs are little more than triage doctors for the HMO. That makes PCPs more bureaucrats than doctors. I found that to get the care I need, I have to review the HMOs document center for their clinical guidelines and make sure I "present" myself within those criteria. Once Dr. Dondapati could check off all the little boxes in her database, she was always quick to send me for diagnostic procedures or to refer me to a specialist. I suspect it is very frustrating to be an HMO doctor today. They have little autonomy to make their own medical decisions. Therefore, I gave Dr. Dondapati 5-stars because I don't want to dock her for what is a systemic problem with the HMO.
— Mar 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dondapati to family and friends

Dr. Dondapati's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dondapati

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD.

About Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336370428
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dondapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dondapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dondapati works at Capital Health Plan Inc in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dondapati’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dondapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dondapati.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dondapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dondapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Suma Dondapati, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.