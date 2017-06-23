Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumaira Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumaira Ahmed, MD
Dr. Sumaira Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
The Center For Health Care Services5372 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 261-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Very engaging and helpful. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Sumaira Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043247687
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
