Dr. Sumaira Shafi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumaira Shafi, MD
Dr. Sumaira Shafi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Shafi's Office Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 424-2276Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Camden Clark Oncology705 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2276
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was in wheel chair when my cancer was diagnosed. I had seen my doctor and worked up rapidly and within 2 weeks started on treatment. In remission now from diagnosis till today I feel blessed to be taken care by her. She kept me guided at every step.
About Dr. Sumaira Shafi, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164859278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
