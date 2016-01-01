See All Dermatopathologists in Monterey Park, CA
Dr. Sumala Lopansri, MD

Dermatopathology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sumala Lopansri, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Lopansri works at LO MEDICAL GROUP in Monterey Park, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lo Medical Group
    223 N Garfield Ave Ste 306, Monterey Park, CA 91754 (626) 573-5005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sumala Lopansri, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1962574426
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lopansri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopansri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopansri works at LO MEDICAL GROUP in Monterey Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lopansri’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopansri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopansri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopansri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopansri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

