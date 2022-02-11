Dr. Sumalatha Gangina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumalatha Gangina, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumalatha Gangina, MD
Dr. Sumalatha Gangina, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Davenport, FL.
Dr. Gangina works at
Dr. Gangina's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Health Specialists2243 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 275-3879
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gangina is kind and compassionate. I would highly recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Sumalatha Gangina, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1700041282
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gangina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gangina works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.