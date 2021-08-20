Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD
Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Bireddy works at
Dr. Bireddy's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Worth1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-5858
- 2 101 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (469) 549-7424
-
3
Ponnaiah C. Mohan, M.D.3125 Matlock Rd Ste 107, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 899-8109Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Keller4420 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 312, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 877-5858
-
5
North Richland Hills6455 Hilltop Dr Ste 112, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 656-3128
-
6
Azle605 Northwest Pkwy Ste 2, Azle, TX 76020 Directions (817) 406-4331
-
7
TDC East6450 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Directions (817) 877-5858
-
8
Weatherford504 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-2832
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- JPS Family Health Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bireddy?
Dr Bireddy is a caring doctor. He is frank and straight forward with answers. He is patient and answers whatever questions I have. I feel comfortable that he is giving me the best treatment for my condition.
About Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093765299
Education & Certifications
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bireddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bireddy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bireddy works at
Dr. Bireddy has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Anemia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bireddy speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.