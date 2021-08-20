Overview of Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD

Dr. Suman Bireddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Bireddy works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX, Arlington, TX, North Richland Hills, TX, Azle, TX and Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Anemia and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.