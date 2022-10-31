Overview of Dr. Suman Golla, MD

Dr. Suman Golla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.