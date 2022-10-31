Dr. Suman Golla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suman Golla, MD
Dr. Suman Golla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 200 Delafield Rd Ste 3030, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-5571
Golla Ent.107 Gamma Dr Ste 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 963-1537
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
She was an excellent diagnostician. She listened to my medical problems and gave me a medical plan with medications and follow up. I have been to her office many times and am always impressed by this physician who has up to date treatments and a wonderful bedside manner.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Golla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golla has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golla speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Golla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golla.
