Overview of Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS

Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ and Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.