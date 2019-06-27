Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Forked River44 Manchester Ave Ste 44H, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 616-7830
Lakewood Pediatric Associates101 Prospect St Ste 112, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 363-1424
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Jackson - Hope Chapel21 S Hope Chapel Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 212-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor really takes her time to listen and understand what’s going on with my children. Have been brining my children to her for as long as 17 years. Wouldn’t think of going anywhere else.
About Dr. Suman Jain, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1114027109
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- JN Medical College, Aligarh
- JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U
- Pediatrics
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.