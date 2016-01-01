See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in West Chester, OH
Dr. Suman Jana, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suman Jana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis|Med Coll and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.

Dr. Jana works at Uc Health Internal Medicine in West Chester, OH with other offices in Florence, KY, Cincinnati, OH and Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Uc Health Internal Medicine
    7675 Wellness Way Ste 102, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7400
  2. 2
    68 Cavalier Blvd Ste 1600, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7400
  3. 3
    University of Cincinnati Medical Centercollege of Medicine
    222 Piedmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7400
  4. 4
    Ann Marie Stuart MD LLC
    970 E Washington St Ste 5A, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 721-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Medina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Female Infertility
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nuclear Stress Testing
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Diseases
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Chest Pain
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gestational Diabetes
Heart Murmur
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Iodine Deficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Osteomalacia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Subacute Thyroiditis
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Suman Jana, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316041635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp|St Vincent's Hosp Mc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • All India Inst Med Scis|Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suman Jana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jana accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jana has seen patients for Obesity, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

