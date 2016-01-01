Dr. Suman Jana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suman Jana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suman Jana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis|Med Coll and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
Dr. Jana works at
Locations
Uc Health Internal Medicine7675 Wellness Way Ste 102, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7400
- 2 68 Cavalier Blvd Ste 1600, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (513) 475-7400
University of Cincinnati Medical Centercollege of Medicine222 Piedmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7400
Ann Marie Stuart MD LLC970 E Washington St Ste 5A, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suman Jana, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1316041635
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp|St Vincent's Hosp Mc
- All India Inst Med Scis|Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jana accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jana has seen patients for Obesity, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jana speaks Bengali.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.