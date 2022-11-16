See All Neuropathologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Suman Jayadev, MD

Neuropathology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Suman Jayadev, MD

Dr. Suman Jayadev, MD is a Neuropathology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Jayadev works at Genetic Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jayadev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genetic Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Norm Maleng Building
    410 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ataxia
Huntington's Disease
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Ataxia
Huntington's Disease
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Nov 16, 2022
she kissed my booboo
brijesh,berrington — Nov 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Suman Jayadev, MD
About Dr. Suman Jayadev, MD

Neuropathology
  • Neuropathology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1821126947
  • 1821126947
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Wa School Of Med
Residency
NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suman Jayadev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayadev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jayadev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jayadev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jayadev works at Genetic Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Jayadev’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayadev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayadev.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayadev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayadev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

