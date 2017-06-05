Dr. Suman Kambhampati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kambhampati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suman Kambhampati, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suman Kambhampati, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Illinois, Chicago and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 339-9506Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Research Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. K was my 3rd oncologist. the first two deemed me terminal. He saved my life ! This month is my 3rd year in remisssion. I am forever greatful for meeting this amazing Doctor.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1437259215
- University Of Illinois, Chicago
- University Of Illinois, Chicago
- University Of Illinois, Chicago
