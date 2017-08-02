Overview of Dr. Suman Lata, MD

Dr. Suman Lata, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.



Dr. Lata works at Southern Regional Medical Center in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.