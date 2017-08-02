Dr. Lata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suman Lata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suman Lata, MD
Dr. Suman Lata, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.
Dr. Lata works at
Dr. Lata's Office Locations
1
Southern Regional Medical Center1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 873-2785
2
South Louisiana Medical Associates1990 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 868-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lata?
trying to get my daughter to see Dr. Lata. I would recommend her to my family and friends. She has a lovely personality and cares about her patients. She works very hard to find a solution.
About Dr. Suman Lata, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780875724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lata has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lata.
