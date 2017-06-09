Dr. Suman Mishr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suman Mishr, MD
Dr. Suman Mishr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cridersville, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Aspire Home Health Care Services LLC306 Reichelderfer Rd, Cridersville, OH 45806 Directions (419) 645-4343
- Grand Lake Health System
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Mishr?
Very good doctor. He cares about the patient not the money. Excellent
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu
- Deaconess Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mishr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishr has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mishr speaks Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.