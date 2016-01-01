Overview of Dr. Suman Nalluri, MD

Dr. Suman Nalluri, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Neuroendovascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Nalluri works at Mcfarland Clinic Neurology in Ames, IA with other offices in Marshalltown, IA and San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.