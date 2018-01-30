Overview of Dr. Suman Patel, MD

Dr. Suman Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.