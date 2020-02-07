Dr. Suman Shekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suman Shekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suman Shekar, MD
Dr. Suman Shekar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their residency with Lsu-Shreveport
Dr. Shekar works at
Dr. Shekar's Office Locations
1
Medical Center Primary Care825 2nd Ave Ste B3, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 901-0629
2
James M. Rynerson MD Psc1901 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 901-0629
3
Medical Center At Bowling Green250 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-6540
4
Commonwealth Health Corp. Inc.350 Park St Ste 102, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-3520
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today I took some gifts to Dr.Shekar , she didn't accept any and asked me to write review instead. Dr.Shekar counselled my 17 year old daughter her last visit, and I should write this, her teenage tantrums have decreased now. I couldn't be happier. She took care of us like family. Dr.Shekar possess strong emotional intelligence, highly skilled in effective communication and deeply interested in making a difference. She is a true asset to the Medical Center.
About Dr. Suman Shekar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1265750897
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Shreveport
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shekar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shekar works at
Dr. Shekar speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.