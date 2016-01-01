Dr. Gadde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD
Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Gadde's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatry Concord845 Church St N Ste 203, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 908-2490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
