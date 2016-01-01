See All Psychiatrists in Concord, NC
Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD

Psychiatry
2.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Concord, NC
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD

Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Gadde works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Concord in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gadde's Office Locations

  1
    Novant Health Psychiatry Concord
    845 Church St N Ste 203, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Phobia

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.2
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sumana Gadde, MD

    Psychiatry
    20 years of experience
    English, Telugu
    Female
    1427278696
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gadde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gadde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gadde works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Concord in Concord, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gadde’s profile.

    Dr. Gadde has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadde. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

