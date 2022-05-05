Overview of Dr. Sumana Reddy, DO

Dr. Sumana Reddy, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jonesboro, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Laureate Medical Group in Jonesboro, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.