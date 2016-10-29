Dr. Suresh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumana Suresh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sumana Suresh, MD
Dr. Sumana Suresh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Suresh's Office Locations
Inova Mount Vernon Hospital2501 Parkers Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 664-7052
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
ECT patient.
About Dr. Sumana Suresh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1053361667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Suresh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suresh works at
Dr. Suresh has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Suresh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suresh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.