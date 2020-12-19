See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sumanas Jordan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sumanas Jordan, MD

Dr. Sumanas Jordan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jordan works at Northwestern Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jordan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Plastic Surgery
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chest Masculinization Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Transfer Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphovenous Bypass Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Phalloplasty Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Sex-Reassignment Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Transgender Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sumanas Jordan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    • 13 years of experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Dutch
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    • 1225349350
    • 1225349350
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Plastic Surgery
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumanas Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jordan works at Northwestern Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Jordan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

