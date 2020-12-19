Dr. Sumanas Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumanas Jordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sumanas Jordan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Plastic Surgery675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I would highly recommend Dr Jordan! She is extremely nice, down to earth, and truly cared about me! I had cancer and needed breast reduction surgery. My breasts look incredible. I can enjoy my life and have more clothing options. Nurse Katie Smith is incredible too! If you need surgery. This is the place to go too! Sheer perfection!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1225349350
- Ohio State University Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
