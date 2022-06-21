Overview of Dr. Sumant Krishnan, MD

Dr. Sumant Krishnan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Steadman-Hawkins Sports Med Found



Dr. Krishnan works at The Shoulder Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.